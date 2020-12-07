mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

wifisfuneral Collaborates With Nvbeel On "Back Track"

Alex Zidel
December 07, 2020 11:31
wifisfuneral teams up with Nvbeel ahead of their collaborative album, dropping their first single "Back Track".


Following his shocking announcement that he was retiring from rap at the beginning of this year, wifisfuneral has released a bunch of music, and some of it has definitely been rap. In fact, the new collaborative album that he's about to release with Nvbeel is seemingly mostly rap. For those of you that were upset by wifi's proclamation, you'll be pleased to hear that the Florida native is back at it with new music, dropping the intro track to his upcoming album with Nvbeel, titled "Back Track".

The song is short and leaves much to be desired from the pair, but we're likely to hear even more when their album comes around. Weef's flows are pretty strong, rapping about getting high, sex, and more.

Are you feeling the new record from wifisfuneral and Nvbeel?

Quotable Lyrics:

In the choppa dropping bombs just like Baghdad
My shoota like Mad Max
Popping on so many pills that I'm so high but I don't wanna back track

