Whoopi Goldberg's cannabis company, Whoopi & Maya, is no longer, after a fight with her business partner and brand co-founder, Maya Elisabeth lead to its demise. According to board member and High Times veteran, Rick Cusick, “in the last few months, Whoopi & Maya wanted a divorce, and the board had worked very hard to try and come up with some proposals … but we couldn’t get both principals to agree.” Though, initially, the board seemed to have found a "win-win" solution to "preserve the company," Whoopi's email announcing her resignation sent the business "reeling." He is not sure what caused Whoopi and Maya to part ways as business partners.

Whoopi's statement regarding the decision doesn't offer much of an explanation, either. "It is with deep regret and sadness I am announcing that I have withdrawn as a board member, manager and member of Whoopi & Maya," she stated. "I am very proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to moving ahead with other projects in the market.” Maya, a “canna-businesswoman” with 11 High Times Cannabis Cup awards who previously launched Om Edibles, also offered little insight on what triggered the company's downfall. “This was a truly special opportunity that I will be forever grateful for," she said. "We got to help a lot of women with our products and hopefully, someday we can make them accessible again! No regrets whatsoever, only gratitude and forward momentum. I wish everybody in the partnership only the best.”

The two 420-friendly ladies launched the marijuana line, which included “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs and a THC-infused bath soak." in 2016. Whoopi revealed that the line was intended more for soothing purposes rather than to get totally blitzed. “I feel like if you don’t want to get high-high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort," she noted. “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work...this, you can put it in your purse.”