The devastating news of Chadwick Boseman's death is still reverberating globally as the actor reached a worldwide audience. His most celebrated role as Black Panther's T'Challa touched the hearts of millions as the film became a record-breaking, award-winning, box office blockbuster. Unbeknownst to his fans, friends, and many co-stars, Boseman privately battled stage IV colon cancer, yet he still tackled challenging roles for four years until his passing just days ago. There have been many calls to commemorate the beloved actor including erecting statues and changing the names of buildings, but Whoopi Goldberg has something else in mind.

The legendary actress took to Twitter to directly send a message to Disney's movers and shakers. "Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted.

At Disney World in Orlando, Florida, there are many Frozen-themed attractions and it seems that Whoopi is calling for at least one of them to be changed. Over at Disney's California Adventure theme park directly opposite Disneyland in Anaheim, California, there are plans for a Marvel expansion, so it will be interesting to see how Black Panther is included in the new attraction. Check out Whoopi Goldberg's tweet below and let us know if you agree with her.

