There was an awkward moment on The View when Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran visited the talk show, and it caused quite the backlash. It isn't uncommon for moments on The View to go viral, but typically, those clips center around controversial topics like the vaccine or some politically charged discussion. However, earlier today (October 7), it was all about Whoopi Goldberg's weight.

During a playful roundtable chat about "Covid butts," the hosts' banter shifted when Barbara Corcoran, a multi-millionaire businesswoman and investor who has been seen on Shark Tank since 2009, jumped in with what she says was meant to be a joke.

As several hosts laughed about "Covid butts," Corcoran said to Whoopi Goldberg: "And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me, I'm gonna make two pairs." The audience let out a roaring "ooooh" at the remark and Whoopi's demeanor visibly changed. Ana Navarro jumped in with a slight insult of her own by mentioning that Corcoran was wearing a dress that other famous women have already donned on television.

It was a brief moment that came and went, but social media users wouldn't let it fade. They ignited so many conversations about it, it caused both Corcoran and Whoopi to become trending topics. Corcoran returned with an apology.

"I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi," Corcoran said in a video. "As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I've known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi's expense and now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say, I really am very sorry."

Swipe below to watch the moment, as well as Corcoran's apology.