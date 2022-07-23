Are movie lovers ready for another Sister Act? Whoopi Goldberg seems to think so, and she has reportedly been diligently working behind the scenes to have another film made. Goldberg starred in the Sister Act franchise as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who gets involved with a few shady characters. Police needed to hide her from the gangsters who are looking to kill her, so they sent her to a convent and changed her name to Sister Mary Clarence. In true Goldberg fashion, comedy unfolds.

The franchise would later evolve and helped launch careers, including that of Lauryn Hill who starred as a troubled teen in Sister Act 2. For years, there have been rumors about another Sister Act movie in development, but Goldberg now claims she's been running into roadblocks.



The acclaimed EGOT actress caught up with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she's been doing her best to set the production in motion.

"I've been trying to do this for six years," she reportedly said. "I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth... You're never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn't come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit, but I'm very hopeful people will be happy."

Goldberg added that now that we're 30 years after Sister Act 2, the timing "feels right" for another film. It was back in 2020 when Walt Disney Studios announced that development had begun with Tyler Perry helming the role of producer. Since that time, there hasn't been any new information.

"Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back to back, which is why I think they are really great...but now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult, which is what's happened. We'll see. She was an adult when she started but she's much more of an adult now."

Revisit the classic "Joyful, Joyful" performance from Sister Act 2 below.

