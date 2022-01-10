The entire Warriors team wore Klay Thompson jerseys ahead of the five-time All-Star's return to the court on Sunday. Thompson hasn't seen any NBA action since tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The team's social media pages shared photos of the players celebrating what was referred to as "Klay Day."



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Thompson announced that he'd be returning to the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers, earlier this week, by sharing a clip from Space Jam on social media.

Draymond Green recently discussed what it's been like practicing with Thompson with Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

"Just playing with him in practice today, which was my first time really scrimmaging with him, it just felt right," Green said. "Last night I couldn't sleep. I literally had like electrical currents just flowing through my body like I'm sitting on a wire, and when we lined up for the jump ball today and I'm just sitting there looking at him. Wow, I have not lined up next to this man in two and a half years."

The Warriors' matchup with The Cavs tips off at 8:30 PM, ET.

Check out the Warriors' pregame outfits below.

