Power fans are weighing out a few different options right now as they wonder who fired a gun at Ghost in the mid-season finale last month. As we all wait to find out the true identity of the man or woman behind the act, the producers of the program are back to tease yet another possible suspect in the crime.

Several days ago, 50 Cent hinted that Councilman Rashad Tate may have been the one to attempt murder on Ghost. "I'm gonna get rid of him once and for all," said the fictional character in a teaser clip shared online. Now, a second name is being thrown around and, much to the relief of Trey Songz, it isn't him.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The current narrative being hinted at involves Angela’s sister Paz, who had her own reasons for wanting to eliminate the main character of the show. "Your family is the reason my sister's dead," says Paz in the clip. "She lost her life. Jamie St. Patrick did this." Angela's sister holds up a handgun in the video, much like Tate did in the preceding suggestion.

We will need to wait to find out exactly what happened to Ghost and who was responsible for pulling the trigger. The season continues on January 5. Who do you think shot Ghost?

