Is Saweetie trying to low-key reveal the identity of her new man? For weeks, the rapper has been linked to Lil Baby but now that he's back together with Jayda Cheaves, Saweetie has seemingly moved on with another man. However, she's keeping his face under wraps as she seemingly rolls out her relationship reveal slowly.

On Tuesday, the Icy Girl had her followers in shock after posting a photo of herself getting very close to her male friend, seemingly showering him with kisses on his forehead and all over his face. While we can see only the man's ear, the corner of his eye, and the color of his skin, some fans are taking wild guesses at his identity in the comments.





So far, the most common guesses are for Saucy Santana, who has hung around Saweetie in the past, and Damson Idris, who was wrapped up in dating rumors with the rapper last year. Another name that people are theorizing is Woody McClain, who stars as Cane Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost. McClain recently shared an image with a snowflake emoji -- Saweetie's signature -- so it could make sense.



David Livingston/Getty Images



Arun Nevader/Getty Images

After a few moments had gone by since Saweetie posted the picture, The Shade Room shared a recent photo of McClain, seemingly hinting that he could be cuddled up to Saweetie in the shot. Neither Saweetie nor Woody has confirmed this.

As the world continues to wonder who Saweetie is seeing these days, we will keep you updated if the man's true identity ever gets revealed. Who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.







Screenshots via @TheShadeRoom on Instagram