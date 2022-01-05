Anything that has to do with Kanye West is never under the radar. The Uncut Gems actress, Julia Fox, was spotted out with the rapper on what now seems to be multiple dates, and thus, her name has been ringing bells across the internet.

Julia Fox and Kanye West spotted in Greenwich Village on January 04, 2022 in New York City - Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But who is Julia Fox? She’s much more than Ye’s new arm candy. From being featured in Playboy to owning her own fashion line, Fox has a pretty lengthy resume.

Dominating her Youth

Amy Sussman/Getty Images



Julia was born in Milan, Italy on February 2, 1990 to her Italian mother and American father. Due to the difficult relationship with her parents, Fox lived with her grandfather. At the early age of six, Fox moved to America with her father and lived in Manhattan.

In an interview withHigh Snob Society, Fox reminisced on the hardships she faced growing up in New York. “We moved around a lot. It was kind of unstable. We were homeless at one point. I actually lived in almost every single neighborhood- Harlem, Chelsea, everywhere. I moved Downtown when I was 17, and I haven’t left.”

Getting into the downtown scene early, Fox began to feel old at a very young age. After surviving an overdose at the age of 17, she admitted to being over parties and wanting to immediately start working.

Passion for Fashion

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images



Julia launched a successful knit-wear line with her best friend Brianna Andalore called Franziska Fox. The duo successfully made an imprint on the fashion industry with their line. With their items retailing from $250 to $1,300, they were able to follow their passion and reap the benefits.

Her bestie described a Franziska Fox woman as “bold, fearless, self-assured and confident.” Using mainly Italian fabrications, the items were made in a workshop in Vietnam which donated some of its proceeds to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Fox told High Snob Society, “I was hustling, getting our clothes on celebrities. I had so much fun with it in the beginning. But eventually, it’s not exciting anymore when somebody famous or somebody you admire wears your s**t.”

Art in Strange Forms

Julia Fox attends a Playboy event - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Fox has done a lot of dabbling in the world of art.

She was featured in Playboy magazine in 2015 where she posed nude as a photographer. Additionally, she published two photography books: Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea which was published in 2015, and PTSD which was published in 2016.

To add to her artistic abilities, in 2017, Fox hosted an art exhibit called, “R.I.P Julia Fox.” The exhibit featured paintings made out of her own blood. Fox told Huffington Post, "I wanted the show to be as authentic and personal as possible. I extracted the blood with a syringe and used the syringe to paint on the silk. It wasn’t as bad as it seems."

Acting Debut

Julia Fox and Adam Sandler attend the premiere of "Uncut Gems" - Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images



Fox became known as Julia De Fiore in the Netflix movie Uncut Gems in 2019. Julia plays a saleswoman and mistress of the film’s protagonist Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler.

Fox revealed to Paper Magazinethat the role had actually been written for her. “I’m the only cast member that was never interchanged. Everyone else was swapped out, but I’m the only one that stayed the same.”

Though the script was written with her in mind, she still had to fight for it. She had to prove to Scott Rudin, the producer, that she had what it took.

Ultimately, she did just that. Fox was nominated for the Gothams’ Breakthrough Actor award for her role.

Family Issues

Julia Fox with her ex Peter Artemiev and her newborn, Valentino at the 2021 Tribeca Festival - Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Like Ye, Fox has also been going through marital issues. She gave birth to her son, Valentino, in January of 2021 with her now estranged husband, Peter Artemiev. Just last month, the actor took to social media to make some shocking remarks regarding the relationship with her ex-partner. “This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS,” Fox stated.

Putting him on blast even further, she posted an image of him on her Instagram story and exposed him for being a deadbeat, alcoholic, drug addict dad who can be found at most strip clubs.

J + Ye

Julia Fox and Kanye West leave "Slave Play" in NYC - Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images



Julia and Ye sparked dating rumors over the New Years' Eve weekend. They were seen together at Carbone, a restaurant in Miami. Sources also say they saw the two arrive at the Pendry Manhattan West hotel, which is about 20 minutes from where they had dinner.

Following Saturday, the two had another date night on Tuesday. They went to see the Slave Play on Broadway.

To add even more to the drama, Fox previously wore the same dress as Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s soon-to-be ex-wife. The dress, a black and white striped, sheer gown made by Jean Paul Gaultier, was seen on Kim K at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Fox recently wore it to Paris Fashion Week.

Coincidence?



