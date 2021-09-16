This may be big news in the entertainment industry, but many Whitney Houston fans aren't excited about the idea. This week, it was shared that one of the late icon's most iconic films would undergo a remake, but not everyone believes it is necessary. We have watched as Hollywood continues with its rebooting, reviving, and remaking of classics, from the small to the silver screen. This time, The Bodyguard will be reimagined and we have Warner Bros. at the helm.

The Bodyguard is a 1992 film starring Whitney Houston as an international superstar singer who is being threatened by a stalker. Kevin Costner portrays her bodyguard who is determined to keep her safe, but alas, they fall in love in the process.



Kypros / Contributor / Getty Images

It is unclear if this remake will feature a new set of characters that fall along with the same storyline or if this will somehow be connected to the original, but fans have had quite a bit to say. Houston helped make The Bodyguard's soundtrack one of the greatest in history, and with that reputation, it will be difficult to follow in its footsteps.

Deadline reports: "Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, has been hired to write" the script. "Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film."

Is this a movie that needs a remake? Check out a few reactions below.

