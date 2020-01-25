Her time as Cookie Lyons is coming to a close, and many are wondering what's next for Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson. We're sure that Taraji isn't hurting for roles as she's one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, but if it were up to Pat Houston, Taraji would be a shoo-in to portray the late Whitney Houston the forthcoming biopic.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On Thursday, we reported that Clive Davis, the music mogul responsible for discovering Whitney, was planning a biopic about the singer's life. Although Lifetime aired the Angela Bassett directed biopic back in 2015, Davis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't feel like there has been a film—biopic or documentary—that has accurately told Whitney's life story. So, in turn, he's going to do it himself.

Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and the executor to her estate, spoke with TMZ about Clive's film and named who she would want to see helm the lead role. The cameraman asked Pat if she'd heard about Clive's plans. "You think he's doing this alone?" Pat asked with a smile. "We're apart of it also... Clive has been, professionally, a wonderful person, personally, a wonderful person. We have a relationship. If there's anything that we can do for him or him for us, it's done."

Pat added that she couldn't share who the persons they have in mind to play Whitney because "that's a secret." She wouldn't say a word, so the cameraman threw out the name Jennifer Hudson. "To play who?" she said with a little shade. "Whitney," the cameraman replied. Without hesitation, Pat kept the conversation moving and said, "I love Taraji Henson. I love Taraji... Taraji's my girl." Pat added, "I can't really talk about the biopic... You asked me who would I like. I like Taraji." Can you see Taraji taking on the role of Whitney?