Whitney Houston is coming to a city near you. In May, we reported that Houston's estate was entertaining the possibility of using past images and videos to create a hologram performance of the late singer. It looks as if they moved forward with the idea with gusto because on Tuesday the first set of the Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour dates were announced.

The world lost a powerhouse singer in 2012 when Houston was found dead of an overdose in her Beverly Hills Hotel room during Grammy weekend. Since that time, and even while she was alive, there have been jokes made at Houston's expense, so her estate wants to carry on her legacy by highlighting her impact and accomplishments.

"A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a 'wow factor' that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come," said Pat Houston, Whitney's former manager and CEO of her estate. "Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram."

In addition to a hologram figure of Whitney, there will also be backup dancers, singers, and a live band. The Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour kicks off in January in Mexico and, for now, is set to run until April. More dates are expected to be announced soon. Other hologram shows and tours that have been attempted in the past included artists like Maria Callas, Roy Orbison, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, and Frank Zappa.

January 23 - February 9, 2020 - Mexico

February 27, 2020 - M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena - Liverpool, England

February 28, 2020 - Apollo - Manchester, England

February 29, 2020 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

March 1, 2020 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland

March 2, 2020 - P&J Arena - Aberdeen, Scotland

March 3, 2020 - Bord Gais Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

March 4, 2020 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, England

March 5, 2020 - Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth, England

March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales

March 7, 2020 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, England

March 9, 2020 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, England

March 10, 2020 - Hammersmith Apollo - London, England

March 12, 2020 - Bozar - Brussels, Belgium

March 13, 2020 - AFAS Live- Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 14, 2020 - Capitole - Ghent, Belgium

March 19, 2020 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

March 20, 2020 - Admirals Palast - Berlin, Germany

March 22, 2020 - Stadhalle F - Vienna, Austria

March 23, 2020 - Inchebo Expo Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia

March 25, 2020 - Forum Black Box - Copenhagen, Denmark

March 26, 2020 - Folketeatret - Olso, Norway

March 28, 2020 - Cirkus -Stockholm, Sweden

March 30, 2020 - BKZ Oktyabrisky - St Petersburg, Russia

March 31, 2020 - Kremlin Concert Hall - Moscow, Russia

April 2, 2020 - Palace Ukraine - Kiev, Ukraine

April 3, 2020 - Palace of the Republic - Minsk, Belarus