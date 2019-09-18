Are you ready to see Whitney live once again?
Whitney Houston is coming to a city near you. In May, we reported that Houston's estate was entertaining the possibility of using past images and videos to create a hologram performance of the late singer. It looks as if they moved forward with the idea with gusto because on Tuesday the first set of the Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour dates were announced.
The world lost a powerhouse singer in 2012 when Houston was found dead of an overdose in her Beverly Hills Hotel room during Grammy weekend. Since that time, and even while she was alive, there have been jokes made at Houston's expense, so her estate wants to carry on her legacy by highlighting her impact and accomplishments.
"A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a 'wow factor' that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come," said Pat Houston, Whitney's former manager and CEO of her estate. "Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram."
In addition to a hologram figure of Whitney, there will also be backup dancers, singers, and a live band. The Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour kicks off in January in Mexico and, for now, is set to run until April. More dates are expected to be announced soon. Other hologram shows and tours that have been attempted in the past included artists like Maria Callas, Roy Orbison, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, and Frank Zappa.
January 23 - February 9, 2020 - Mexico
February 27, 2020 - M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena - Liverpool, England
February 28, 2020 - Apollo - Manchester, England
February 29, 2020 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
March 1, 2020 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland
March 2, 2020 - P&J Arena - Aberdeen, Scotland
March 3, 2020 - Bord Gais Theatre - Dublin, Ireland
March 4, 2020 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, England
March 5, 2020 - Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth, England
March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales
March 7, 2020 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, England
March 9, 2020 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, England
March 10, 2020 - Hammersmith Apollo - London, England
March 12, 2020 - Bozar - Brussels, Belgium
March 13, 2020 - AFAS Live- Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 14, 2020 - Capitole - Ghent, Belgium
March 19, 2020 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
March 20, 2020 - Admirals Palast - Berlin, Germany
March 22, 2020 - Stadhalle F - Vienna, Austria
March 23, 2020 - Inchebo Expo Arena - Bratislava, Slovakia
March 25, 2020 - Forum Black Box - Copenhagen, Denmark
March 26, 2020 - Folketeatret - Olso, Norway
March 28, 2020 - Cirkus -Stockholm, Sweden
March 30, 2020 - BKZ Oktyabrisky - St Petersburg, Russia
March 31, 2020 - Kremlin Concert Hall - Moscow, Russia
April 2, 2020 - Palace Ukraine - Kiev, Ukraine
April 3, 2020 - Palace of the Republic - Minsk, Belarus