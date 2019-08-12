Whitney Cummings wasn't born yesterday. When so-called "foolish dorks" attempted to blackmail her over a photo she had unintentionally shared on social media, she said to 'hell with it" and posted it anyway, in open view of her 1.3 million Twitter followers. The photo was initially uploaded to the platform by accident, then quickly deleted. Within that short spell, a couple of odious character hit her in the DMs brandishing a screencap of the image and demanding a fair sum of money. The rest is history.

“They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am," she clamored in a subsequent Tweet explaining her motives. "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."

In staying true to her values, the comedienne chose not to name the blackmail artists whom she'd thwarted. “I’m not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids. I wouldn’t want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever," she explained. I gather this is as good a time as any to #freethenipple.

