You never know just what will go down on the next episode of Joe Rogan's podcast. The comedian brings some of the strangest and most interesting guests onto his show, including Alex Jones, Eric Weinstein, and others. A recent recording of the Joe Rogan Experience had Whitney Cummings in the building, who brought her wit and humor to the table. Another thing she brought to the interview was a horrific robot replica of herself that can be used for sexual pleasure.

Right off the bat, Whitney Cummings introduced her life-sized friend to the host, who started randomly describing an Adam Sandler comedy album. The comedienne nicknamed the robot replica of herself Bearclaw. The robot was originally created for Cummings' new comedy special Can I Touch It and now, she's bringing the doll, manufactured by RealDoll, on her press trips to keep her company. Much of the beginning of the chat between Cummings and Rogan deals with the robot and other kinds of sex dolls. The experience was so traumatic for Joe that he posted a separate video on his social pages, going crazy over the doll.

"The great @whitneycummings is here with her fucked up robot sex doll," wrote Rogan. She showed off exactly how the robot works, ordering it to speak and keeping the camera on Bearclaw. You've got to see it to believe here.