whiterosemoxie & Baby Smoove Connect for the "Trix" Remix

Aron A.
December 14, 2020 20:42
Trix (Remix)
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove

The two rising Detroit rappers connect for the remix of "Trix."


It's been a hot year for Detroit. Eminem and Big Sean might be the two names that come to mind but there's been a younger generation thriving. Detroit's whiterosemoxie has emerged as a fresh new voice coming out of the city. The 18-year-old rapper is a fresh high school graduate, so he not only had to balance the pressures of his finals as well as his budding rap career.

The release of white ceilings, his debut record, has put a bright spotlight on him. The album kicks off with the song "Trix" which has been going crazy in recent times. To give it an extra boost, he enlists fellow rising Detroit rapper, Baby Smoove for the official remix, which you can check out below.

A few months ago, the rapper also released his new project, grae ceilings.

Quotable Lyrics
That boy up close, got blood on my white tee
Told my ma, “Call you back, I’m in the middle of a high-speed”
Hm, they never catch me
I’m buying a Lamborghini, used to ride a ten-speed

