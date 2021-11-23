Over the last few days, Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas has been the talk of social media. A clip of a classroom incident quickly became a trending topic as it showed an irate student verbally and physically attacking her teacher. The student took the teacher's landline phone in the class and called her mother, Brittany Evans.

“You want to talk to her because she’s Black and she’s [expletive] pissing me off right now,” the student said. When the teacher attempted to gain control, the girl added, “No, I’m calling my mama cause you ain’t about to f*ck me up b*tch” before throwing the phone at the teacher. Activists have called for the teen to face criminal charges, but her mother spoke with WFAA to offer an explanation.

According to Evans, her daughter has depression, anxiety, and is autistic and bipolar. She claimed that she has been pleading with the school to place her daughter in special education classes to no avail. However, she empathizes with the teacher and believes the situation was handled appropriately.

“I was upset for the teacher," Evans said. "I was upset for her even being in that situation... I wish the school would label her correctly so we didn’t have to go through this." As far as the racial comment was concerned, Evans told the news station that she had no clue where her daughter would learn such behavior.

“I know I don’t throw racial slangs ever," she said. "I know none of my family members that live in the house with me throw racial slangs ever.”

Meanwhile, the school has offered a lengthy statement about the incident. They said they fully support the teacher and the incident has been turned over to law enforcement.

