It looks like the very event Donald Trump insisted on hosting to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was where everyone caught coronavirus. According to TMZ, the White House Rose Garden event held last week was "ground zero" for a coronavirus super spreader.

It was recently reported that Donald Trump was brought to the hospital after he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Several others, including Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, and Univ. of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, all tested positive, as well. The thing is, all of them also attended the Rose Garden event where Trump nominated ACB for Supreme Court. And as witnessed during the televised event, there was little mask-wearing or social distancing.

The problem that this presents for Trump is, not only is he responsible for people within the White House getting sick, that the two Republican Senators needed to vote for Barrett will have to isolate. Having a Republican majority vote for Barrett's seat might not happen without them.

After this news broke, #RoseGardenMassacre started trending on Twitter as videos of people without masks hugged each other and exchanged handshakes.

Trump is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center where he'll be for the next few days. We'll keep you posted on any updates.

