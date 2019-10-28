YG's song "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" has been ringing off at his shows since before Trump was even elected. Since Trump's election and the subsequent catastrophe of his presidency, the song has only become a more forceful rallying cry. YG has made a custom of inviting fans onstage before performing his protest song and getting them to shout its title. While most people at a YG show would be thrilled to be selected for this duty, someone at YG's set at Mala Luna Festival this past weekend was not. A now-viral video shows a young man refusing to utter the words into the mic and then being kicked off stage by the Compton rapper.

Trump's White House has been known to immaturely respond to every little criticism that a celebrity might launch at it. Therefore, it's not surprising that what went down at the YG show incited a comment from the administration. Today, when asked about the incident on Fox News, White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, responded: "Another example of the tolerant left."

Watch the video of the incident below, in which YG says to the concert-goer, "I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet. Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘Fuck Donald Trump."