One week in and Stephanie Grisham is already making headlines as the new White House Press Secretary. Grisham clashed with guards who were reportedly attempting to stop the press from accessing a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. The meeting took place at the Freedom House at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

A video from the incident shows Grisham attempting to push guards out of the way while members of the U.S. press pool run by. CNN is reporting that Grisham was left bruised and one witness has described the event as an “all-out brawl." Jennifer Jacobs, Senior White House reporter for Bloomberg, took to Twitter to claim the scuffle “came to body blows.”

Trump took twenty steps into North Korea making him the first U.S. president to set foot in the country. In a tweet after the meeting, Trump described the event by calling it “an important statement for all, and a great honor!” More nuclear talks are reportedly scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Grisham is now the third press secretary under the Trump administration. It was announced she would be replacing Sarah Sanders on June 25th by First Lady Melania Trump. The administration began with Sean Spicer in 2017.