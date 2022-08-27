Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his plan for student loan debt. He revealed that up to $20,000 would be forgiven for millions of borrowers and also extended the repayment deadline until the end of this year. While discussing his proposal at the White House, he stated, “Education is a ticket to a better life... but over time that ticket has become too expensive for too many Americans."

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Although a great number of people were thankful for his announcement, some weren't too fond of the idea. Numerous republicans voiced their opinion on the matter, stating that the idea was unfair to those who had already paid off their debt. When someone questioned the President about the issue, he responded, "Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all the tax credits?"

Nonetheless, that didn't stop naysayers from going against his proposition. Several politicians took to Twitter and expressed their concerns-- but they got responses that they weren't expecting. The White House's official Twitter account, which has over 7.5 million followers, exposed critics who, ironically, had PPP loans forgiven.

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Majorie Taylor Greene, who serves as the U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, claimed that Biden's ruling was completely unjust. This led to the White House revealing that the congresswoman had $183,504 forgiven. Matt Gaetz spoke about the issue as well, to which it was stated that he was relieved of $482,321.

The page continued targeting republicans for quite some time. Check out the tweets below.