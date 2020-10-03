The very person who's downplayed the pandemic -- admitting to doing so on the record, FYI -- is in the hospital for coronavirus. The president of the United States was admitted to the hospital yesterday, though what's more concerning is the timeline his physician gave to the media. This morning, Trump's doctor stated that the president was diagnosed on Wednesday night after Trump himself tweeted that he and Melania had received positive results on Thursday night. Dr. Sean Conley described Trump as being "72 hours" into the diagnosis.

It appears that Conley and the White House are backtracking on these claims, per a White House memo. Conley explained that he had misspoken when he gave an update on Trump's health. "This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly used the term 'seventy two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy." He fully clarified that Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 1st, receiving an antibody cocktail a day later on Oct. 2nd.

As Trump's currently in the hospital, it's suspected that the White House Rose Garden event last week was where people like the president, Melania, and many others caught the virus.