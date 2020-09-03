When Big Sean shared the stacked tracklist to his upcoming album Detroit 2, one of the immediate highlights was "Friday Night Cypher," which appeared to feature the entirety of the Detroit hip-hop landscape. More specifically, Sean connected Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9, and Eminem, a lineup that has left many intrigued -- especially given how many vastly different styles are set to come together.

Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and White Gold - "You Gon Learn"

In any case, it's looking like one of the year's biggest tracks on paper, and Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem's "You Gon Learn" collaborator White Gold recently took to Twitter to hype the track even further. Responding to one fan predicting that Sada Baby would wash both Big Sean and Em, Gold confirmed that he has indeed already heard "Friday Night Cypher," and that it will most certainly live up to the hype. "Heard it...whole song flames...its some real detroit shit lol," he declares.

Clarifying that he only heard the one song, presumably due to his connection with Nickle Nine, he also responded to one follower's question on who killed it the hardest. "they all did," teases White Gold. "over some real detroit beat bass shit lolol." Unfortunately, he didn't end up revealing the producer, though some have gone so far as to speculate that it could involve a longtime Detroit staple like Mr. Porter, Black Milk, or even Dilla. In any case, the song drops tonight, and we'll doubtless see plenty of discussion as to who came out on top. Detroit 2 arrives in full at midnight.