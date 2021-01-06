White Gold Follows Eminem "Zeus" Hook With "Many Faces"

Following two standout appearances on Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By cuts "You Gon Learn" and the recent "Zeus," White Gold found himself facing an influx of curious new fans. In fact, the Royce Da 5'9" affiliate appears to be capitalizing on the momentum, following up his big placement by coming through with a new single "Many Faces," complete with some eerie new artwork.

Musically, White Gold doesn't exactly linger on this one, with the track's total runtime clocking in at less than two minutes. Despite the brevity, Gold makes the most of his time, taking to a lush piano instrumental with some late-night musings. Largely wistful in nature, additional synth elements add a hint of discomfort to the arrangement. "Conversations not clear lately, I've been busy, had to double back for you," he sings. "I just haven't felt lately, I've been struggling, it's not you."

Honest, vulnerable, and emotional, "Many Faces" is a hint at what White Gold is capable of accomplishing on a solo tip. Check out his new single now, and show some love in the comments if you're interested in seeing where he goes from here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Conversations not clear lately, I've been busy, had to double back for you

I just haven't felt lately, I've been struggling, it's not you

