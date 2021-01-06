mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

White Gold Follows Eminem "Zeus" Hook With "Many Faces"

Mitch Findlay
January 06, 2021 12:33
40 Views
00
0
1114 Music Group1114 Music Group
1114 Music Group

Many Faces
White Gold

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

White Gold keeps it moving with a new single, the vulnerable and emotional slow-burner "Many Faces."


Following two standout appearances on Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By cuts "You Gon Learn" and the recent "Zeus," White Gold found himself facing an influx of curious new fans. In fact, the Royce Da 5'9" affiliate appears to be capitalizing on the momentum, following up his big placement by coming through with a new single "Many Faces," complete with some eerie new artwork. 

Musically, White Gold doesn't exactly linger on this one, with the track's total runtime clocking in at less than two minutes. Despite the brevity, Gold makes the most of his time, taking to a lush piano instrumental with some late-night musings. Largely wistful in nature, additional synth elements add a hint of discomfort to the arrangement. "Conversations not clear lately, I've been busy, had to double back for you," he sings. "I just haven't felt lately, I've been struggling, it's not you." 

Honest, vulnerable, and emotional, "Many Faces" is a hint at what White Gold is capable of accomplishing on a solo tip. Check out his new single now, and show some love in the comments if you're interested in seeing where he goes from here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Conversations not clear lately, I've been busy, had to double back for you
I just haven't felt lately, I've been struggling, it's not you

White Gold
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  40
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
White Gold
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS White Gold Follows Eminem "Zeus" Hook With "Many Faces"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject