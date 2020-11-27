"Fire Red" is one of those must-have colorways for sneakerheads. The AJ5 is arguably the most sought-after style for "Fire Red" lovers but, with the new Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" keeping the bright red, black, and white tones, we're betting on this one becoming a pretty popular pair.

As you surely know by now, StockX has emerged as a leader in the world of sneakers. If you strike out on a pair you've been wanting for a while, StockX is your go-to. If you're looking for some kicks that are no longer in stores, once again, you can head to StockX. It's super easy to get your hands on your favorite sneakers and, with the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Fire Red" coming out this weekend, StockX is offering the opportunity to secure your pair early.

Despite the fact that the shoe officially releases on November 28, StockX is providing us all with a Thanksgiving miracle, dropping them early, with prices just above retail in certain sizes.

Since this one is already looking to be a tough one to pick up, this might be your best chance to ensure that you're laced for next year's (hopeful) in-person family reunion.

