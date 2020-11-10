mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wheezy, Future, & Yo Gotti Ready The "Guillotine"

Mitch Findlay
November 10, 2020 17:29
521 Views
20
2
Boss Of Bosses / Imani RecordsBoss Of Bosses / Imani Records
Boss Of Bosses / Imani Records

Guillotine
Wheezy Feat. Future & Yo Gotti

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wheezy lines up Future and Yo Gotti for the lavish new banger "Guillotine," arriving as part of the "True To The Game 2" soundtrack.


Wheezy really is outta here these days. Not only has the prolific producer recently scored the entirety of his Nav collaboration album Emergency Tsunamiwhich crashed ashore this past Friday, but he's also been putting in work on various cuts. Most recently comes "Guillotine," a new banger with Yo Gotti and Future stemming from the upcoming True To The Gamesoundtrack. As expected, Wheezy comes correct with a hard-hitting instrumental, lining up an up-tempo and vaguely sinister instrumental -- the perfect backdrop for Future's unique brand of luxurious toxicity.

"Everywhere I go bitches call me a king, count so much money gotta bring the machine," he raps. "Sticks like Hibachi the one with the beam." It's not exactly an urgent verse from the High Off Life rapper, who seems content to coast on the strength of charisma alone. His energy is matched by Yo Gotti, who plays the wingman ably enough with his own array of flexes. "She gave me head in that new Lamborghini, you bought a Birkin I bought the bikini," he raps, alluding to the recent Birkin debate that left once-happy couples in shambles. "This Patek 0101 you never seen it." 

Check out the track now, and sound off -- did Wheezy, Future, and Yo Gotti deliver on "Guillotine?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everywhere I go bitches call me a king,
Count so much money gotta bring the machine
Sticks like Hibachi the one with the beam

Wheezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  521
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wheezy Future Yo Gotti True to the game 2
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wheezy, Future, & Yo Gotti Ready The "Guillotine"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject