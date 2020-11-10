Wheezy, Future, & Yo Gotti Ready The "Guillotine"

Wheezy really is outta here these days. Not only has the prolific producer recently scored the entirety of his Nav collaboration album Emergency Tsunami, which crashed ashore this past Friday, but he's also been putting in work on various cuts. Most recently comes "Guillotine," a new banger with Yo Gotti and Future stemming from the upcoming True To The Game 2 soundtrack. As expected, Wheezy comes correct with a hard-hitting instrumental, lining up an up-tempo and vaguely sinister instrumental -- the perfect backdrop for Future's unique brand of luxurious toxicity.

"Everywhere I go bitches call me a king, count so much money gotta bring the machine," he raps. "Sticks like Hibachi the one with the beam." It's not exactly an urgent verse from the High Off Life rapper, who seems content to coast on the strength of charisma alone. His energy is matched by Yo Gotti, who plays the wingman ably enough with his own array of flexes. "She gave me head in that new Lamborghini, you bought a Birkin I bought the bikini," he raps, alluding to the recent Birkin debate that left once-happy couples in shambles. "This Patek 0101 you never seen it."

Check out the track now, and sound off -- did Wheezy, Future, and Yo Gotti deliver on "Guillotine?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everywhere I go bitches call me a king,

Count so much money gotta bring the machine

Sticks like Hibachi the one with the beam

