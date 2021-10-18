Wheelchair 4 Kids executive director Madeline Robinson says that Drake's role in Degrassi: The Next Generation provided "much-needed representation." Robinson spoke with TMZ, following the news that the Toronto rapper threatened to leave the show after learning that his character would be paralyzed.

"It is great when we see our kids being represented," she explained, adding, "When was the last time you went to a mall and saw a kid in a wheelchair hanging out with other kids?"



One of the show's writers, James Hurst, recently revealed that he received a letter from a law firm representing Drake, which claimed he would leave the show if his character were not healed.

"There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey," Hurst explained in an interview withThe A.V. Club. "It was an odd letter that said, 'Aubrey Graham will not return to Degrassi season six as Jimmy Brooks unless his injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair.'"

He added that Drake "instantly backed down," when the two discussed the situation.

“Aubrey, there’s some kid somewhere in a wheelchair, who’s completely ignored, who’s never on television, never gets represented," Hurst remembers explaining. "I need you to represent this person. You’re the coolest kid on the show, and you can say there’s nothing wrong with being in a wheelchair.”

