Earlier this week, a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” went viral after his hilarious, yet off the rail introduction made shockwaves on the show and internet. When host Pat Sajak asked guest Blair Davis from Cardiff, California, about his family, he plunged into one of the darkest personal summaries the show has likely ever heard.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” Davis said while smiling. Sajak responded with a hearty laugh and cheered, saying it was no wonder Davis was on the show: “You just wanted to get away from everybody.” After Sajak noted that Davis was joking, Davis warmly told the host he loves his family “like nobody’s business.”

Following the show’s airing, his wife, Kim Davis, said she loved it. She told the New York Post, “we are constantly calling each other different names around the house.” She says she knew what her husband was planning beforehand and she approved it. She was even at the taping."I already knew it was coming," Kim said. "Everybody [at home] laughed."

Watch the hilarious introduction (below).