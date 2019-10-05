With so many different video streaming platforms at our disposal (and even more on the way!), it can be difficult to determine what to do with your free time on the weekend. Sometimes, there are too many options and you end up getting overwhelmed, deciding to just take a nap or play a game of 2K instead. Hopefully, this following list makes things easy for you to determine the most binge-worthy series or film for you.

If you're tired of Netflix, you've likely found yourself scrolling through the Amazon Prime Video pages to see what the hype is all about. Of course, with shows like Transparent being exclusive to the platform, the subscriber count has gone through the roof in recent years but what are you supposed to do once you finish the most recent season? This month, a bunch of our favorites have been uploaded to Amazon Prime Video and we're giving you the run-down of what's hot.

At the beginning of the month, Amazon Prime Video made some cool picks available for your viewing pleasure this weekend, including Astro Boy, High Life, a new season of Goliath, and more. Later in October, a number of Halloween specials will grace the pages with Killing Zoe, Nobody's Fool, and other films being added.

Is there anything that particularly stands out to you?



October 1:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Astro Boy (2009)

Hoosiers (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Accused (1988)

The Great Gabbo (1929)

Glorifying the American Girl (1929)

October 3:

High Life (2018)

October 4:

Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Original series

October 18:

Kill Chain (2019)

Modern Love: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

October 25:

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special – Amazon Original series

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special – Amazon Original series

October 26:

Killing Zoe (1993)

October 28:

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Unforgotten: Season 3

October 30:

In Search of Greatness (2018)

