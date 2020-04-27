Kodak Black has a way with words. Unfortunately, this time around, nobody quite knows what he's trying to say with those words.

This weekend, the incarcerated Florida rapper took to social media to take a load off, requesting a meeting with President Donald Trump, sharing his thoughts on the NFL offseason, begging Nas to feature on one of his songs, and more. A number of his posts have been deleted, including one where he sent a message to Megan Thee Stallion. However, nobody knows what he's trying to say.

In an incoherent post about Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black co-signed her song "B.I.T.C.H" before seemingly shooting his shot... Or was he dissing her? We can't tell.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"@theestallion You Dat Bih Huh? I See You Hipped Forreal Lil One," wrote the rapper on Instagram. "I'm Bidding Off You Right Na! What You Need To Do Is Get On Yo #FreeKodak Shit & Everybody Gone Fuck Wit You Kuz They See You Saluting A Real One. Ya That's The Wave Right There Fam, That's A Whole Nother Fan Base."

So, let's try to unpack this. It feels like the general message being sent here is that Kodak Black wants Megan Thee Stallion to publicly state her support for him. According to him, she will gain lots of new fans if she joins the Free Kodak movement and it would be a smart career move on her part.

In the past, Kodak has expressed his anger with Megan Thee Stallion after she took credit for the "Drive The Boat" phrase, which he originated. Could this be an extension of that?

What do you make of this?