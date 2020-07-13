This year has been the Air Jordan 5's time to shine thanks to the fact that the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. We have seen numerous colorways make their way to the market and as the year goes on, even more, new offerings will be given to adoring fans. It seems as though every week we get new information on an Air Jordan 5 model and today appears to be no exception. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now know that a "What The"colorway is going to drop this year.

For those unfamiliar, "What The" is a popular series by Nike and Jordan Brand that combines iconic colorways of a given silhouette, presented in a mismatched way. The Air Jordan 4 got a "What The" offering last year, and now, the Jordan 5 will get one as well. What's exciting about this "What The" is that instead of featuring OG colorways, it features some of the more obscure pairs. As you can see in the teaser images below, elements from the "Tokyp," "Shanghai," "Bel-Air," "Raging Bulls," and "Laser" colorways can all be found here.

It remains to be seen when this shoe is slated to drop so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.