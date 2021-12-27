Last night's NFL matchup was between two NFC East rivals in the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, it was the Cowboys who won by a 56-14 blow out. It was a pretty embarrassing defeat for the WFT, although for the Cowboys, it was yet another indication of just how good this team is. The Cowboys are showing tremendous strength with just two weeks left in the season, and fans are excited to see what this team is going to be able to do, moving forward.

As for the Washington Football Team, they will not be making it to the postseason. With a record of 6-9, the team simply is not good enough, and during last night's horrific loss, tempers began to flare on the sidelines, specifically between Jon Allen and Daron Payne of the defensive line.

As you can see, Payne stuck his finger in Allen's face during an argument. That's when Allen swatted the finger away and threw a punch at Payne. Washington Football Team players immediately stepped in to diffuse the situation, however, it's clear that the damage had already been done. The team was never able to regain composure, and now, their season is pretty well over.

If you're a WFT fan, then Sunday night was definitely one to forget. If you're a Cowboys fan, however, you probably have a big smile on your face today.