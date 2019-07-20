Westworld is hands down the best show on HBO now that Game Of Thrones is over. The cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden is magnificent. The show is based on an old school movie of the same name, but there are major difference between the updated HBO series and the film from 1973. It's hard to dive into the plot without revealing any spoilers, but if you know, you know. The basic plot of the show revolves around an amusement park filled with life-like robots who do not know they are robots. Wealthy clients come and play in the amusement park by killing, having sex with, and going on adventures with the robots. Of course, things quickly spiral downhill.

San Diego Comic-Con is currently going down, and HBO released a debut trailer for Westworld season 3 during the celebrations. The trailer brings the main characters out into the real world, something that has only been shown briefly in previous seasons. Now that the robots have made it to the real world, it looks like a plan is unfolding to remain hidden while more devious plots unravel. Check out the trailer for season 3 below.