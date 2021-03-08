Westside Gunn and his Griselda label, a movement that includes Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, have been one of hip-hop's most undeniable success stories. In only a few short years, the trio solidified themselves as some of the rap game's most esteemed lyricists, with projects like Gunn's Pray For Paris, Conway's From King To A God, and The Butcher's Burden Of Proof serving as undeniable evidence.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Still, in spite of his success in the music industry, Westside Gunn has always identified primarily as an artist, one whose vision extends across all mediums. One need only observe footage of his incredible home gallery, which is absolutely lined with collectibles and rare paintings. Now, Gunn has taken the next step in sharing his love of art to the world, having officially opened the doors to his brand new flagship store Buffalo Kids, which launched this weekend at Buffalo's Walden Galleria.

Unsurprisingly, Buffalo Kids enjoyed an absolutely monumental opening, with fans and supporters showing up in droves to check out the shop. Gunn himself revealed that it was, in fact, "the biggest opening(line) of All-time that they’ve ever seen in 32yrs." He continues his reflection in an extensive Instagram recap, once again cementing his status as one of hip-hop's most influential visionaries. "No jordan, no Yeezy, No Apple... NOTHING!!! This is what Culture looks like All races, ppl from All over the country, not 1 incident, just All [love]."

"This pic was just just the first part of the line it was this x4 minimum," he continues. "I Thank U ALL who came and supported and even in line right now I promise to keep spreading as much ART as possible." A few images from the big event showcases a brief glimpse at Buffalo Kids, which sells clothing designed by Westside Gunn; unsurprisingly, the online shop is completely sold out. Congratulations to Westside for this latest accomplishment!