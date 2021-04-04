mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn & Mach Hommy Join Forces On 9-Minute "EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle"

Alexander Cole
April 04, 2021 09:23
Image via Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn & Mach Hommy spit bars over RZA's "Hollow Bones" beat.


It is officially Easter Sunday which means many of you will be spending time with your families and doing fun activities like Easter Egg hunts all while eating an obscene amount of chocolate. Meanwhile, the music fans will be giving some time to all of the new releases, especially those made specifically for Easter. One such release comes from Westside Gunn and Mach Hommy who just teamed up for a 9-minute epic called "EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle.

Fans will immediately notice how this freestyle is done over RZA's instrumental for "Hollow Bones." As for the song itself, Westside Gunn starts off with some braggadocios bars before going into an interlude where he and Mach Hommy talk their shit and just have an overall good time. That's when Mach Hommy eventually gives his verse, ultimately wrapping this freestyle into a nice little bow. 

It's a dope way to start Easter Sunday, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten bags, twelve bags, the red helicopter doin' the helipad
You hella mad, I'm rockin' shit you ain't never had (Uh-uh)
The Margiela Stella bag (Ah), Givenchys with the leather tag
Pino carrara hella fast (Skrrt), the shit'll never last

Westside Gunn Mach Hommy EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle
