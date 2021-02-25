Westside Gunn has been putting in work for years now, building his Griselda label into a bonafide made-in-Buffalo empire, and the artistic visionary continues to reap the benefits. Having firmly established himself in the mainstream, earning co-signs from the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, and Busta Rhymes, Gunn has continued to amass victories both in his professional life and his personal life alike.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Today, the rapper took to Instagram to share some excellent news, revealing that he has officially welcomed a new daughter into the world. Initially making it seem as if he was showcasing a shiny red Maybach truck -- a rare and luxurious new acquisition to his already substantial collection -- Gunn opened the door to unveil his newborn child sleeping in the backseat. "GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!!!!!" captions the rapper. "Even tho she’s a girl she’s my junior Welcome to this krazy world “AJ” aka “WESTSIDE JR." It should be noted that Westside Gunn's real name is Alvin, which explains the "A" initial.

Fans likely know that Westside Gunn has another daughter, Westside Pootie, who has appeared to issue a few words on many of his projects. We'd like to extend our congratulations to Westside, not to mention AJ's Uncle Conway The Machine and second-cousin Benny The Butcher, following this new addition to the Griselda family. Check out Gunn's post below, and show some love to the Griselda lyricist in the comments.