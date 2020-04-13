New York Rapper Westside Gunn announced on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19, but is now fully recovered from the infection.

"I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor," Gunn began his lengthy Instagram announcement.

"I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong. I knew I had to drop this Pray for Paris bc GOD have bigger plans for me I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine.

"Today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down now I’m about to go harder than I ever have," he continued. "That shit tore me up inside I literally thought I was dead designing these clothes and @virgilabloh having my back and @djpremier sending me a beat kept me motivated I’m back feeling myself don’t it look like I’m from Paris I love ALL MY SUPPORTERS let’s keep pushing the culture fwd ART FASHION WRESTLING HIPHOP....... HAPPY EASTER GUNNDAY!!! #GXFR #ICON #FLYGOD #CULTURE #PRAYFORPARIS #CLASSIC #LEGEND and thx to @rocnation and my Agency78 team they held me down prayers you for @fredthegodsonmusic."

Other rappers who have contracted the virus include Fred The Godson, YNW Melly and Scarface.

