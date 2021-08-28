Westside Gunn Taps Jadakiss & Stove God Cooks For "RIGHT NOW"

There are few rappers who're able to curate an album quite like Westside Gunn. While his technical proficiency is top-tier, he's created a Griselda Universe of sorts that expands with each collaboration. On Friday, he dropped off his latest project, Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf which largely consisted of excellently curated collaborations. On track 8, he pairs his talents with Jadakiss and Stove God Cooks for the record "RIGHT NOW." Denny LAFlare cooks up a lounge jazz-infused production with woozy synths that you'd expect from a Tyler, The Creator joint.

Westside Gunn brings it back to '95, detailing run-ins with the law to his newfound wealth that's bought him "a castle, it look like Art Basel." Stove God Cooks' warm, melodies bridge together Gunn and Jada's verse who continues his excellent run and proving Fat Joe's theory that "yesterday's price is not today's price."

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

They let the Desi' spray

Peep how the sleeves stop right where the Presi' lay

Scrape the pot, let the resi' stay

Buncha lies in your resume