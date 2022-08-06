Westside Gunn slammed Funk Flex on Twitter in response to a post celebrating the legendary New York DJ's 53rd birthday on Friday. The Griselda rapper and the rest of his crew have traded shots with Flex in recent months.

“I don’t wanna see this Weirdo on my Timeline,” Gunn tweeted with a pair of laughing emojis. “Fuck Him and his Bday.”

The beef between the Griselda rappers and Flex started with Conway The Machine sharing a rant on social media criticizing the state of New York radio.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“New York, in my opinion, man you gotta get them old n****s up out the way like Flex and them n****s man,” he said on Instagram Live back in July. “You know what I mean? Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh. Good thing I don’t need y’all n****s cause if I needed y’all n****s y’all n****s would be fake stifling my groove.”

Flex returned fire by calling Conway a “40-plus bars rapper," but later invited him on his Hot 97 show to perform a freestyle. Conway accepted and appeared on the show in July where he rapped over Biz Markie’s 1988 song “Nobody Beats the Biz.”

Flex also premiered a new song by Juelz Santana featuring Benny The Butcher on Thursday night.

Check out Gunn's latest tweet regarding Funk Flex below.

[Via]