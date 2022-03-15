One of hip-hop's biggest professional wrestling fans, Westside Gunn has paid tribute to Scott Hall, who passed away this week at the age of 63.

Hall, who starred as Razor Ramon in the WWE, was respected as professional wrestling's "bad guy" and the leader of the NWO faction. His family took him off life support following health complications on Monday (March 14). Westside Gunn, who has given himself the "Hall" nickname at various points in his career, paid tribute to the legendary wrestler with a few tweets, revealing that he didn't want to be like Michael Jordan when he was growing up, but instead wanted to be Scott Hall.



Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

"SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER," wrote the Griselda rapper on Twitter. "I’m named after this man 'HALL' my style the chains, the 'Ayooo' everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT so thankful he became a friend & knew how much I loved him I’m truly heartbroken right now."

The 39-year-old Buffalo native went on to share a photo of his Scott Hall tattoo, adding, "They’ll NEVER be another SCOTT HALL."

At the end of the night, he shared another picture of himself and the wrestling legend, saying, "Love u brother!!! Everytime I throw up a ['Rock On' hand gesture] it’s for u the greatest to ever do it #theBADGUY SCOTT HALL #LEGEND #HALL."

Check out Westside Gunn's touching tribute posts for Scott Hall below. Rest in peace to a legend.