Westside Gunn may never quite get the recognition he deserves as an emcee, though he has frequently maintained this his discography and overall vision should forever earn him consideration in the conversation. Regardless of how you might feel about Gunn's music, it's impossible to deny his unique aesthetic, an intriguing blend of haute couture and visceral street violence.

Though he has previously teased his own retirement from hip-hop, presumably to pursue his curatorial endeavors to the next level, it would appear he's among the many emcees forever entranced by the rap game's allure. Now, he's back with some news on his upcoming album Sincerely Adolf, the eighth and climactic chapter of his long-running Hitler Wears Hermes series.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

In addition to sporting a visually striking and colorful album cover, Gunn confirms that he'll be closing out the saga with a bang. "DOUBLE ALBUM," he notes, confirming the release date as August 20th. At this moment, he has yet to shine a wider light on potential guest appearances or production credits, though it's a fair bet that we'll see a few of the usual suspects pop up at some point. That means potential contributions from Conway, Benny The Butcher, Daringer, Armani Caeser, Keisha Plum, Beat Butcha, Alchemist -- perhaps even a few of those coveted Madlib joints.

Check out the Sincerely Adolf album artwork and double album confirmation below, and let us know if you'll be tuning in to catch Westside Gunn's ambitious new project when it drops on August 20th.