Westside Gunn Shares His Latest 12-Track Project "FLYGOD is an Awesome GOD"

Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn has been keeping himself busy. The entrepreneur has multiple businesses that he holds down, but earlier this year it was announced that he would also be gifting fans with three projects in 2019. The first is the album he dropped off early Friday morning: FLYGOD is an Awesome GOD. The album follows Benny the Butcher's The Plugs I Met and includes features by The Alchemist, Raekwon, Madlib, Ws Pootie, Daringer, Conway, Scott Hall, Evidence, Benny, JR Swiftz, Keisha Plum, Denny Laflare, Meyhem Lauren, Sauce Walka, DJ Muggs, Sadhu Gold, and Hologram.

Fans are looking forward to the Griselda-Shady Records collaboration that has been in the works for years. Both Westside Gunn and Conway inked deals for solo projects with Shady (which Gunn now says is a collaborative effort), and while there have been teasers since 2017, the project hasn't come into fruition. There have been rumors that Gunn's 2019, three-project rollout includes his Shady Records joint effort that's supposed to hit the streets this summer. We can only cross our fingers. As far as FLYGOD is an Awesome GOD goes, Gunn packs no punches as he delivers streetwise rhymes. There are plenty of good ones on this project, but you definitely have to check out "Thousand Shot Mac."

Tracklist

1. Jul 27th

2. Sensational Sherri

3. Bautista

4. Lunchin

5. Ferragamo Funeral

6. Thousand Shot Mac

7. Birkin

8. Pete Sake

9. Amherst Station 3

10. Dance Floor Love

11. Gunnlib

12. Lakers Vs Rockets