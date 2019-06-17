Not long after Griselda's own Benny The Butcher revealed the release date for his upcoming The Plugs I Met, Westside Gunn came forward to detail his own upcoming endeavor. Yesterday, the entrepreneurial emcee shared the news that his FLYGOD IS AN AWESOME GOD album will be arriving on July 5th, though he's opting to keep additional information close to the chest. One might be inclined to guess that Conway, Benny, and Daringer will be gracing the album, though given Westside's extensive network, the sky is the limit.

The project marks his first full-length album since last year's Supreme Blientele, a gritty serving of Buffalo hip-hop styled after Ghostface's classic of a similar title. We can only assume that FLYGOD IS AN AWESOME GOD will bring forth more of the same classic Gunn sound. Given that Griselda is officially part of the Shady Records family, perhaps we can expect Em and his camp to shine an additional spotlight on Westside's upcoming effort; though a feature is unlikely, one has to wonder how Shady will factor into the movements moving forward. Perhaps we'll soon find out.

Check out the official album artwork below, and be sure to sound off with your opinions. Are you excited to hear another studio album from Westside Gunn?