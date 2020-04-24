Fred The Godson passed away on Thursday (April 23) after a battle with the coronavirus. As a member of the 2011 XXL Freshman class with Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and more, he was viewed as one of the premier bar-spitters in the country. The Bronx rapper was only 35 at the time of his death.

Navigating through such strange times, Westside Gunn attempted to lift the rapper's spirits weeks prior to his passing, having also contracted COVID-19. The Griselda rapper shared his final text messages with Fred The Godson on Instagram.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I don’t like showing messages but damn I FUCKIN HATE THIS CORONA shit," wrote Westside Gunn this week. "My Aunt Michelle who raised me my whole life who introduced me to Hip Hop is in the hospital right now on the machine, shit almost took me out, I promise u they killing alot of us, today a bad day for me just say a prayer for my aunt."

The messages with Fred The Godson look toward the future, with Westside Gunn confident that he would make it back out.

"Sending my love G, I had it too so I already know what u feel like I didn't tell anybody but shit I thought I was a goner I finally got to hold my son last night again for the first time in weeks ur gonna shake that shit," he wrote.

We're sending our love and prayers to the family of Fred The Godson. Rest in peace.