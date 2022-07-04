Westside Gunn says that he's dropping a new project on Friday and won't be spending much time mixing the music because he wants to "keep that shit grimey." Gunn announced the release date for the tape in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

"I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that shit grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri fuck it," he captioned the post. "This not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS @esteenack @cvv.vino and ain’t shit fuckin wit it… made in 48hrs."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Gunn had previously announced that he'd be working on his album, Peace Fly God, as soon as he arrived back in the United States while on a trip to Paris.

"PEACE 'FLY' GOD droppin I promise u I’m just fuckin Paris up and I haven’t had time to mix and master in the states yet but I’m a drop this song in the next few days to hold y’all over," he wrote in a post, last month.

The new work will be Gunn's first project since 2021's Hitler Wears Hermes 8. That project featured collaborations with Mach-Hommy, Jadakiss, Boldy James, Lil Wayne, and more.

Check out Gunn's announcement on Instagram below and be on the lookout for new music from the Griselda rapper on Friday.



