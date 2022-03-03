Buffalo, New York-based rapper Westside Gunn has enough confidence for us all. The 39-year-old rapper has been one of the most influential forces of the last half-decade, bringing Griselda to the forefront and introducing us to the talents of Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. As he continues to push forward with new music this year, the prolific artist told fans that he's one of the greatest of all time, claiming that he's about to apply even more pressure before his 40th birthday.

"I’m not gonna lie I’m the [GOAT] but y’all won’t see it for another 10yrs," wrote Westside Gunn on Twitter on Wednesday (March 2). "That’s how far ahead I really am, I’m something just totally diff, I already lead the league in assist and still score over 25 a night but now I’m about to start scoring 40 a night & wont sweat 1x #FLYGOD."

After previously teasing his retirement a few years ago, it looks like WSG is back in his element, promising to go even harder before hanging up his microphone. Do you think he can elevate even higher and become one of rap's undisputed biggest names? Let us know what you're expecting from him in 2022 in the comments.