Westside Gunn has shared the tracklist for his upcoming project, Peace “Fly” God, which is set to release on Friday. The project, billed as a "curation," features production from Madlib, Don Carrera, Daringer, and Conductor Williams.

The tracks will be performed by Westside Gunn, but also Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack. The Griselda rapper didn't reveal which songs belong to which artists.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Elaborating further on the project in a post from earlier this week, Gunn said that he intends to "keep that shit grimey," and spend little time on mixing and mastering the songs.

"I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that shit grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri fuck it," he captioned the post. "This not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS @esteenack @cvv.vino and ain’t shit fuckin wit it… made in 48hrs."

Peace "Fly" God will be Gunn's first project since 2021's Hitler Wears Hermes 8. That project featured collaborations with Mach-Hommy, Jadakiss, Boldy James, Lil Wayne, and more.

Check out the full tracklist for Peace “Fly” God below and be on the lookout for the project, this Friday.

1. “Please Flygod”

2. “Jesus Crack”

3. “Ritz Barlton”

4. “Big Ass Bracelet”

5. “Bobby Rhude”

6. “Derrick Boleman”

7. “Horses On Sunset”

8. “Open Praise”

9. “Danhausen”

10. “Flip V Phil”

