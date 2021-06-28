Tyler, The Creator had a massive weekend that included the release of his incredible new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and his inaugural performance at the BET Awards. The rapper's latest album includes some help from DJ Drama who provides Gangsta Grillz-level shit-talking throughout the project.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tyler admitted that Westside Gunn played a pivotal role in his approach to his album, even if it was indirectly. He shouted out Gunn during an IG Live where he also gave Drama his flowers for shifting the culture. "Shoutout rap music, I love it. DJ Drama, I love you,” said Tyler. “What you did for rap…phenomenal. From all the Waynes, all the Dedications," he said. "From Lupe’s mixtape run, the Fahrenheit to the Revenge Of The Nerds. To JAY-Z to Andre [3000], to Westside Gunn, for making me just want to rap again. I love rap, it changed n***as’ lives.” Tyler later reiterated his appreciation for Westside Gunn on Twitter.

Westside Gunn spoke to HipHopDX at Red Carpet of the 2021 BET Awards where he revealed that he did catch wind of Tyler's comments. "Of course I did. Tyler’s the homie. I talked to him after that, I talked to him yesterday," he said. "I just told him congratulations. We got more work to do."

Gunn continued to explain that they first met at The Alchemist's home. "There’s always been a mutual respect and shit," he continued. "We meet up at Alchemist’s house and discuss things. I play shit for him, he send me shit. He play shit for me. He the homie. We got more coming. This is Griselda finally like crossing over a little bit. We crossing over, but we’re still keeping it Griselda.”

Tyler, The Creator appeared on Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris album alongside Joey Bada$$ and Billie Escoe on the track, "327."

Peep the clip below.