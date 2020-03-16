Westside Gunn took to his Instagram account today (March 15) to reveal Griselda Records' first female signee in Armani Caesar. While Griselda as a label has earned the reputation for delivering gritty street bars over lo-fi instrumentation usually crafted by their in-house producer, Daringer, the up-and-coming female emcee has her very own definitive style that diversifies the imprint's signature sound as well as overall roster. Of course, Caesar's content will be catered towards women, but that doesn't stop her from being prolific with her delivery and lyricism like her Griselda associates.

The "Ched Dreds" rapper posted a stunning photo of Griselda's latest signee revealing that Caesar has quietly been working behind the scenes with the team and also hails from Buffalo, New York as well, captioning the photo:

"WSG x CONWAY x BENNY x DARINGER and now introducing BUFFALO’s OWN @armanicaesar Newest Member of GRISELDA it was All about timing this was over a decade in the making she’s a hustler, she comes from the same streets as US and actually started with us Were about to get busy So I want EVERYBODY to follow her and Support her."

Westside Gunn then went to state that he's taking her to collaborate with super producer, The Alchemist, writing:

"I’m taking her to Alchemist right now we’re not waiting lol.... Also imagine somebody with Bars, can turn up on these hoes and look as beautiful as this, it’s a new day."

Armani Caesar followed up the soon to be retired Westside Gunn with a post of her own, captioned:

"It’s Official @westsidegunn bro I can’t wait to show the ppl what we got in store! I’m even happier cuz I really get to do this with the Home team! It’s up and it’s mfkin STUCK? #BuffaloKids #GriseldaShit."

With the signing of Armani Caesar and the recent signing of Detroit rapper, Boldy James, Westside Gunn's argument that Griselda has the best catalog in music might not be as far-fetched as it once sounded. Check out Armani Caesar's single "Big Ole Bag" in the video provided above as well as Westside Gunn's post welcoming her to the Griselda family in the photo provided below.