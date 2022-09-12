Westside Gunn reflected on his appreciation of wrestling during a new interview with Pitchfork after performing at AEW Dynamite, last week, in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. At the event, Gunn performed his verse from Griselda’s WWCD track “Dr. Birds” as wrestler Daniel Garcia entered the ring.

“Wrestling for me is like how Wu-Tang had karate,” Gunn said to the outlet. “It just goes hand in hand.”



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Garcia, who is also from Buffalo, went on to win a championship match against Wheeler Yuta.

“Danny, man, that’s a good friend of mine, man. He’s a Buffalo kid, and he’s actually the best,” Gunn said of the 24-year-old wrestler. “He’s already being challenged by the best and can only go up from here. I think he’s gonna be a world champion soon. I’m all for DG, man, I’m team DG.”

As for performing at the event, Gunn remarked: “I’ve been there since day one and that was always a dream of mine—just being a part of it. And it’s all about timing. I could’ve had the opportunity sooner, who knows, but it happening in Buffalo for Danny and him winning the belt? That’s the story. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Gunn isn't the only rapper interested in AEW. Earlier this month, Action Bronson hopped in the ring with Hook to help out during an FTW Championship match with Angelo Parker.

Check out Gunn's AEW performance below.

