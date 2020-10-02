Westside Gunn Rallies Conway, Benny The Butcher, & Armani Ceaser On "98 Sabres"

Westside Gunn has already delivered three albums this year -- Pray For Paris, Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, and as of yesterday, his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine. Off the top, the project sounds like a typical Gunn release, which is to say grimy, loosely structured tracks with hyper-vivid imagery of street violence and high fashion. As expected, Westside used the opportunity to call the Griselda banners and rally the troops, closing things out with the Just Blaze produced crew cut "98 Sabres."

A reference to the NHL team -- and by proxy the legendary goalie Dominik "The Dominator" Hasek -- "98 Sabers" is enjoyable off the strength of Blaze's involvement alone. Yet as expected, the Griselda camp delivers on the lyrical front, with highlight verses from Gunn, Conway, Benny, and Armani Caesar. Though it's likely fans will debate who stole the show, it's exactly that sort of healthy competition that keeps the emcees as sharp as they are. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you feel like Westside Gunn delivered on his Shady Records debut?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Trust me, I got the bread to get a ni*ga whacked today

They bring me back your head, don't matter how much cash it take

We used to traffic base, now the trap forty racks a day

It's safe to say we got a boomin' system, I'm Masta Ace

The shooter sixteen, throttle in his VLONE hoodie

N**ga look at me wrong, then he uppin' this chrome for me

- Conway